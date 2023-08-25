Netanyahu congratulates Indian PM on moon landing

“Well done!” Netanyahu told Modi. “You have reached a historic achievement for India and the entire world. All the best from the bottom of my heart and from all the citizens of Israel.”

The Indian Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu and the citizens of Israel for the upcoming Jewish New Year, and invited Netanyahu to visit India.

The two agreed that they would promote cooperation on technological issues and first and foremost on artificial intelligence.

Netanyahu later posted this message in his Telegram account:

"Had a fruitful conversation with PM Narendra Modi , congratulating him on India's remarkable achievement of landing on the Moon's south pole. This marks a significant milestone for India and the global space exploration.

Honored to receive Rosh Hashanah greetings on behalf of Israel. We look forward to deepening our bilateral cooperation, particularly in technology and AI."

Photo: Flash90