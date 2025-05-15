MAY 16, 2025 JLM 78°F 12:55 PM 05:55 AM EST
ICYMI: New Hamas Prime Minister in Gaza assassinated in IAF strike

IDF notes use of “precision munitions” to minimize harm to civilians during assassination of major Hamas official.

World Israel News 15.05.2025

A senior Hamas official designated as the terror group’s new prime minister of the Gaza Strip was killed in an Israeli airstrike Sunday evening.

Ismail Barhoum was killed during a strike at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, where he was hospitalized after being wounded in a previous strike.

Barhoum “replaced Issam Da’alis, the previous prime minister who was eliminated a few days ago,” said Defense Minister Israel Katz in a statement confirming the slaying.

 

In a statement, the Israeli army referred to Barhoum as a “key Hamas terrorist,” adding that “precision munitions” were used in the strike in order to minimize risk to civilians.

 

Footage of the strike circulating on social media showed that the hospital appeared largely undamaged, save for the area in which Barhoum had been hospitalized.

Five people, including Barhoum, were said to have been killed in the bombing.

“The Hamas terrorist organization exploits civilian infrastructure while brutally endangering the Gazan population,” the IDF statement added.

“The cynical use of an active hospital as a shelter for the planning and executing of murderous terrorist attacks is in direct violation of international law.”

 

Several high profile Hamas officials have been assassinated in IAF airstrikes since last Tuesday, when Israel resumed hostilities after the first phase of the ceasefire expired and Hamas backed away from negotiations to extend it.

New IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has reportedly pushed for an expansion of military activity in the Gaza Strip.

 

“Hamas is stalling for time, it’s a strategy, not a tactic,” Zamir told Israeli government leaders, according to a Channel 12 News report.

“The IDF’s operation hurts [Hamas] and causes some movement, but it doesn’t lead it to release the hostages,” Zamir reportedly said.

“Therefore, there is no choice, the pressure must be increased.”

Image - WIN/X-screenshot

Comments
Aliza Circle 12 hours ago
What goes up comes down.
Mike Galarneau 19 hours ago
Destroy Hamas! Leave NO Seed. The World will Hate Israel Anyway. 🙏🇮🇱🙏
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
Precisely General. The only thing Hamas ever understood is military pressure. Kill them all and destroy all Gaza infrastructure. It’s the only way to reach peace.
Jeff Berez 09:48 15.05.2025 a day ago
None of this will lead to the release of the hostages it’s the only leverage remaining for Hamas it’s a pipe dream
jcba 1691 09:27 15.05.2025 a day ago
The only language Hamas understand is maximum pressure. They must be made to die by their evil machinery of heniousness.
