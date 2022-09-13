Gantz: Iran building 'terror industries' across the Middle East

Gantz stated in his remarks: “Under the vision of Qassem Soleimani, Iran transformed CERS into production facilities for mid and long-range, precise missiles and weapons, provided to Hezbollah and Iranian proxies.

In other words, it became yet another Iranian front – a factory for advanced, strategic weapons. These sites, particularly the underground facility at Masyaf, host significant threats to the region and to the State of Israel. Masyaf specifically, is used to produce advanced missiles.”

Source: INN