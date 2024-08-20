AUG 21, 2024 JLM 66°F 07:05 AM 12:05 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Netanyahu Says Deal Negotiated to ‘Release Maximum Number of Living Hostages’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement Monday night in which he called his three hour meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Monday afternoon “good and important.”

TPS News Agency 9:00 AM

Netanyahu said that he “greatly appreciate[s] the efforts that the US is making in regional defense against the Iranian axis” and that “This is important, of course, for the State of Israel.”

“I also greatly appreciate the understanding that the United States has shown for our vital security interests as part of our joint efforts to bring about the release of our hostages,” he added.

Netanyahu emphasized that there are efforts to “release a maximum number of living hostages – already in the first stage of the deal.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that during the meeting he “reiterated Israel’s commitment to the current American proposal on the release of our hostages, which takes into account Israel’s security needs, which he strongly insists on.”

Secretary Blinken told the press after the meeting that Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed to him that Israel “supports the bridging proposal,” and he also put the onus now on Hamas saying, “The next important step is for Hamas to say ‘yes.’”

Image - Flash90

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Barbara Johnson 6 hours ago
The puppeteer better known as Obama is still pulling the strings!! This administration is not to be trusted!
Barbara Johnson 6 hours ago
This administration is not to be trusted!!!! The puppeteer is still pulling the strings.
[Anonymous] 14 hours ago
Blinken forgot to tell Netanyahu Hamas said no deal before Blinken pressured Netanyahu. That is manipulation and lying which is evil. G-d bless Israel. ❤️❤️🤗🙏🌸🌺🌼🦋🇳🇮🇳🇮🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
We cannot trusts anything coming from the Obama administration they are not our allies but IRANS 🇮🇷”Theres a saying “A leopard cannot change his spots”.
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
We praying for you Mr Prime Minister Mr Netanyahu Sir!! God is with you and you will not be defeated!! I pray for your safety and a clear sound mind to do what u need to do for your Land. That land is
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
🙏 Isaiah 61, He promised to set captives free! His word does not return to Him void.
Elena Caddell a day ago
🤨🤨🤨🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💙🇮🇱💙🇮🇱💙🇮🇱
Randatath a day ago
MY PRAYERS.
Randatath a day ago
ONLY HE CAN ADMINSTER GREATER ISREAL.
Randatath a day ago
MOST IMPORTA NT IS HIS HEALTH AND LONGEVITY.
Randatath a day ago
PEOPLE HAVE A HAPPIER LIFE UNDISTURBED!
Randatath a day ago
WE SEE A GREATER ISREAL AND
Randatath a day ago
LONGER TENURE SO THAT
Randatath a day ago
LET US ALL PRAY THAT PM NETANYAHU CONTINUES FOR A LONGER
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Biden Administration US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Kamala Harris 2024 Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel Jihadi Infiltration into the West Operation: Long Arm in Yemen The Battle for Rafah Security Threat to America Hamas Israeli_Nature Biblical Archaeology Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews