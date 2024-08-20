Netanyahu Says Deal Negotiated to ‘Release Maximum Number of Living Hostages’

Netanyahu said that he “greatly appreciate[s] the efforts that the US is making in regional defense against the Iranian axis” and that “This is important, of course, for the State of Israel.”

“I also greatly appreciate the understanding that the United States has shown for our vital security interests as part of our joint efforts to bring about the release of our hostages,” he added.

Netanyahu emphasized that there are efforts to “release a maximum number of living hostages – already in the first stage of the deal.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that during the meeting he “reiterated Israel’s commitment to the current American proposal on the release of our hostages, which takes into account Israel’s security needs, which he strongly insists on.”

Secretary Blinken told the press after the meeting that Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed to him that Israel “supports the bridging proposal,” and he also put the onus now on Hamas saying, “The next important step is for Hamas to say ‘yes.’”



Image - Flash90