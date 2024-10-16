BREAKING: IAF bombs targets in Beirut

After 5 days without attacks: Israel attacks in Dahiyeh in Beirut.

The Lebanese Almiadin channel reports an air force attack in the Harat Harikh area of ​​the Dahiyeh district in Beirut.

The channel adds that the target of the Israeli attack is a building in the A-Shura area in Harat Harik in the Dahiyeh district in Beirut.

NEWSRAEL: This attack comes after more than 5 days that the Biden-Harris administration warned Israel from attacking in Beirut. In Israel it was seen as a "test" for the Netanyahu government.

UPDATE: Reports of at least 2 attacks in Beirut