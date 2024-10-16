OCT 17, 2024 JLM 71°F 05:07 PM 10:07 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
BREAKING: IAF bombs targets in Beirut

NEWSRAEL: This may be more of a message to Biden-Harris than to Hezbollah.

301 The Arab World 16.10.2024

After 5 days without attacks: Israel attacks in Dahiyeh in Beirut.

The Lebanese Almiadin channel reports an air force attack in the Harat Harikh area of ​​the Dahiyeh district in Beirut.

The channel adds that the target of the Israeli attack is a building in the A-Shura area in Harat Harik in the Dahiyeh district in Beirut.

NEWSRAEL: This attack comes after more than 5 days that the Biden-Harris administration warned Israel from attacking in Beirut. In Israel it was seen as a "test" for the Netanyahu government. 

UPDATE: Reports of at least 2 attacks in Beirut

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Eric Lipsohn 13:40 16.10.2024 a day ago
KAMALA IS A SOCIALIST AND BIDEN IS DEGENERATE. HOW CAN ONE CLAIM TO BE "CHRISTIAN " AND SUPPORT ABORTION? THERE ARE NO UNBELIEVERS IN HELL!
Soniya Christova 13:00 16.10.2024 a day ago
Let Israel don't let anymore antiSemites criminals as Islamic terrorists regimes&UN pro-terrorists collaborators including Biden's administration to violate Israeli rights to defend her nation, land,
Soniya Christova 12:58 16.10.2024 a day ago
Israel must utterly destroy all Islamic jihadists genocidial enemies as Palestinian Iranian Turkish Lebanon Yemen terror groups&their regimes&take back all her lands as Gaza strip, South Lebanon,Westb
[Anonymous] 11:29 16.10.2024 a day ago
I’m with Miriam. Screw world opinion which is never supportive of Israel and do it anyway. The survival of Israel is at stake.
Miriam Bassiouni 09:09 16.10.2024 a day ago
Just do it.
RICHARD SCHWARTZ 04:46 16.10.2024 a day ago
Sorry but fuck Kamala and brain dead. It’s your thing, do what you have todo…
[Anonymous] 04:43 16.10.2024 a day ago
Biden isn’t all there and Kamala has a laugh straight from hell so no need to listen to them.
[Anonymous] 04:36 16.10.2024 a day ago
Do what you have to do to getting it done!💣💣don’t Let Biden talk you out of it 😡😡
Sierra Rios 04:24 16.10.2024 a day ago
Whatever you need to do to protect Israel, do it and ignore the stupid and evil Biden administration.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS Operation Northern Arrows The Iran Threat Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump against Harris 2024 Trump-Vance 2024 Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration US 2024 Elections IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Battle for Rafah Security Threat to America Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Biblical Archaeology Hamas Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran The 301 Daily War Analysis Muslim Persecution of Jews