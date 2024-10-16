BREAKING: IAF bombs targets in Beirut
NEWSRAEL: This may be more of a message to Biden-Harris than to Hezbollah.
301 The Arab World 16.10.2024
After 5 days without attacks: Israel attacks in Dahiyeh in Beirut.
The Lebanese Almiadin channel reports an air force attack in the Harat Harikh area of the Dahiyeh district in Beirut.
The channel adds that the target of the Israeli attack is a building in the A-Shura area in Harat Harik in the Dahiyeh district in Beirut.
NEWSRAEL: This attack comes after more than 5 days that the Biden-Harris administration warned Israel from attacking in Beirut. In Israel it was seen as a "test" for the Netanyahu government.
UPDATE: Reports of at least 2 attacks in Beirut
Did you find this article interesting?