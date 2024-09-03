Hamas recently robbed $250 million donated for civilians

According to him, in recent months, donations worth 250 million dollars have been collected for the residents of Gaza in Mauritania.

This money was handed over to the representative of Hamas in the country, Hamad Sobhi Abu Zakar. The latter stated that the money "was transferred to the residents of Gaza and Hamas".

The Palestinian in the video says that if Hamas in the Gaza Strip received 120 million dollars it is understandable for him, but adds that he doubts that any Gazan received a dollar as aid from all these funds.

He appeals to Sobhai to publish who exactly received the money and how the distribution was made. In short, if this Palestinian is to be believed, someone in Hamas abroad recently received 250 million dollars in donations.