SEP 4, 2024 JLM 79°F 05:30 PM 10:30 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hamas recently robbed $250 million donated for civilians

An unidentified Palestinian who claims to be from Gaza (pictured) uploaded a video online today with disturbing information. 

Doron Peskin, Middle East Expert 03.09.2024

According to him, in recent months, donations worth 250 million dollars have been collected for the residents of Gaza in Mauritania. 

This money was handed over to the representative of Hamas in the country, Hamad Sobhi Abu Zakar. The latter stated that the money "was transferred to the residents of Gaza and Hamas".

The Palestinian in the video says that if Hamas in the Gaza Strip received 120 million dollars it is understandable for him, but adds that he doubts that any Gazan received a dollar as aid from all these funds. 

He appeals to Sobhai to publish who exactly received the money and how the distribution was made. In short, if this Palestinian is to be believed, someone in Hamas abroad recently received 250 million dollars in donations.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Bob and a day ago
Israel go get that money and give it to the Palestinian people to help rebuild. None of what Hamas does is surprising. Iran, Hamas and their religion claims good and does nothing but promote evil.
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR a day ago
Ji 💯 I agree
Jim Bunch 13:36 03.09.2024 a day ago
Hamas only cares about Hamas, they use all civilians as human shields and an excuse to continue their war against humanity.
Joe Cross 13:10 03.09.2024 a day ago
It’s okay. Biden will replace the stolen funds. He will give 500 millions so that more aid will get in to the poor Gazans can buy more food and fuel. Sarcasm off. He will give millions more though👎
Pete Pala 12:23 03.09.2024 a day ago
- and that stupid hat.
[Anonymous] 11:56 03.09.2024 a day ago
What to expect from evils
Services 808 11:20 03.09.2024 a day ago
Y’all voted for Hamas Y’all deserve each other. Y’all going to be sleeping in the dirt for the next 100 years.
Heather Redden 10:49 03.09.2024 a day ago
You don’t say🤪🤪 shocking ,unbelievable 🤪🤪😂😂
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump against Harris 2024 Biden Administration IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Trump-Vance 2024 US 2024 Elections Kamala Harris 2024 Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel Jihadi Infiltration into the West Operation: Long Arm in Yemen The Battle for Rafah Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas Israeli_Nature Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews