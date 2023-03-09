Significant visitors point to action against Iran

Following on the heels of the US Secretary of State to Israel came the Biden Administration National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, then the US Military Chief of Staff, General Milley.

And now, as I share this news with you, the US Defense Chief, Lloyd Austin, is meeting Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and the head of the Israeli Mossad.

They are meeting in a hangar at Ben Gurion Airport.

This is not a courtesy visit.

Things are happening as a result of the admission that Iran has fooled the world, but not Israel, and that they have reached at least 84% uranium enrichment and the Pentagon admitted that Iran could race to weapon grade material in 12 days.

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, angered Israel's Prime Minister by holding his first ever meeting with Iranian President, Ibrahim Raisi, even after the news that Iran had boosted their nuclear enrichment levels,

Grossi followed his meeting with Raisi by telling a press conference not that Iran had gone beyond the bounds of international legality but that Israel would be committing an illegal act if it attacked any Iranian nuclear facility.

The IAEA is now unofficially persona non grata to the Jewish State.

In response to the IAEA chief's disgraceful behavior, Prime Minister Netanyahu said that Israel reserves the right to strike Iranian nuclear facilities - that are clearly not for civilian purposes - including pre-emptive self-defense strikes.

One of the points of interest is the huge underground facility in the mountain range of outside Isfahan which is developing warheads with nuclear material and the development of cruise missiles to deliver warheads to their target.

Their target being Israel!

Military vehicles have been seen in and around this facility which is an active subterranean hive of illegal Iranian military nuclear activity.

Iran claims that Israel attacked this location with drones in January of this year, but Israel would need to adopt far more substantial methods to destroy such a large protected underground facility than with drones.

Hence the flurry of top-level American visitors.

Barry Shaw, Israel Institute for Strategic Studies