BREAKING: Gaza rocket fired at Israel, hits inside Strip

The projectile was reportedly launched from Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 24.02.2025

(Feb. 24, 2025 / JNS) A terrorist rocket that was fired toward Israeli territory fell short and struck inside the Gaza Strip on Monday afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“The details are under investigation,” the military statement added.

According to reports in Palestinian media, the projectile was launched from the city of Rafah, located in the southernmost part of the Strip.

On Feb. 13, a 14-year-old Palestinian was killed in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip when a terrorist rocket fell short inside the coastal enclave.

Unconfirmed video footage posted to social media showed a projectile striking inside a densely populated area shortly after being launched.

The Israeli military decided on Sunday to “increase military and operational readiness” in the area surrounding the Strip.

Comments
Soniya Christova 13:43 25.02.2025 a day ago
Islamists are guilty for all crimes including against their own civilian people but falsely accuse Israel for islamists crimes against Israel as illegal occupation terror genocide war crimes apartment
Karolina De 17:24 24.02.2025 2 days ago
ISRAEL GO SO DAMN HAEVEY ON EGYPT DESTROY ALL THEIR MILITARY! DESTROY GAZA. COMPLETELY.
Aliza Circle 16:16 24.02.2025 2 days ago
The ✡️ 🇮🇱 Israeli government should send them to other Arab countries and fast. Our soldiers and civilians aren't safe because of them.
Aliza Circle 16:14 24.02.2025 2 days ago
I hope that the Rocket which fell in Gaza hit the terrorists and not the Jewish people.
