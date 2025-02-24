BREAKING: Gaza rocket fired at Israel, hits inside Strip

(Feb. 24, 2025 / JNS) A terrorist rocket that was fired toward Israeli territory fell short and struck inside the Gaza Strip on Monday afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“The details are under investigation,” the military statement added.

According to reports in Palestinian media, the projectile was launched from the city of Rafah, located in the southernmost part of the Strip.

On Feb. 13, a 14-year-old Palestinian was killed in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip when a terrorist rocket fell short inside the coastal enclave.

Unconfirmed video footage posted to social media showed a projectile striking inside a densely populated area shortly after being launched.

The Israeli military decided on Sunday to “increase military and operational readiness” in the area surrounding the Strip.