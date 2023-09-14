WATCH: Soul Moving Selichot Prayers Ahead of Rosh Hashana

Annually, Jewish communities engage in the practice of reciting selichot, prayers seeking forgiveness, in preparation for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

Sephardic Jews initiate these prayers at the commencement of the Hebrew month of Elul, while Ashkenazic Jews commence after the conclusion of the Sabbath preceding Rosh Hashanah.

These supplications persist throughout the Ten Days of Repentance, culminating on Yom Kippur.

Witness the moving and uplifting selichot prayers offered at the Western Wall in preparation for this year’s Rosh Hashanah.



Video source - HananyaNaftali/X - Image - Chaim Goldberg/Flash90