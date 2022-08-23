23 Aug, 2022 18:54
Israel - China
China considers resuming direct flights to Israel
Newsrael News Desk 09:30 9 hours ago

Ynet reports Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov Razvozov and China's Ambassador to Israel Cai Run agreed on a potential restart of direct flights from Israel to China by the end of 2022 as the world's second-largest economy seeks to attract international travelers back after the pandemic-imposed hiatus.

Source - Ynet/social media - Image - Reuters

# Israel - China # Israeli Tourism # Tourism
Rhoda Wright 12:08 7 hours ago
I wouldn’t Do this . Sorry but I don’t trust China
