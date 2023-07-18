Jewish cemetery vandalized in Poland, tombstones defaced

Ynet reports that over a dozen 19th- and early 20th-century tombstones in the Jewish cemetery in the Polish city of Katowice were vandalized.



Additionally, two headstones belonging to Jews who passed away after the Second World War were also damaged. Some of the defaced tombstones suffered irreversible harm. The culprits fled from the cemetery, which underwent restoration in the past two years, using a ladder found on the premises.



A complaint has been filed with the local police, and security cameras captured the vandals' actions. Authorities hope to apprehend them soon.

In recent years, there has been an ongoing effort by Polish authorities and organizations to preserve Jewish burial grounds across the country.



The Museum of the History of Polish Jews initiated a project to renovate a Jewish cemetery destroyed in World World II in the small town of Opatow.