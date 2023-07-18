10:53 AM 03:53 AM EST JUL 19, 2023 JLM 89°F
Jewish cemetery vandalized in Poland, tombstones defaced

Some headstones in Jewish cemetery in Katowice suffer irreversible damage; culprits caught on security cameras, complaint filed with local police.

Newsrael News Desk 10:00 18.07.2023 a day ago

Ynet reports that over a dozen 19th- and early 20th-century tombstones in the Jewish cemetery in the Polish city of Katowice were vandalized.

Additionally, two headstones belonging to Jews who passed away after the Second World War were also damaged. Some of the defaced tombstones suffered irreversible harm. The culprits fled from the cemetery, which underwent restoration in the past two years, using a ladder found on the premises.

A complaint has been filed with the local police, and security cameras captured the vandals' actions. Authorities hope to apprehend them soon.

In recent years, there has been an ongoing effort by Polish authorities and organizations to preserve Jewish burial grounds across the country.

The Museum of the History of Polish Jews initiated a project to renovate a Jewish cemetery destroyed in World World II in the small town of Opatow.

The location for years was one of the most important Jewish cemeteries in Poland. It was the burial place of many prominent figures in the community, including Hassidic Rabbi Meir HaLevi.

Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image - Reuters
Comments
08:12 a day ago
May they catch the culprits snd put them in jail. A year for each destroyed stone sounds fair if they want to stop this sort of thing permanently.
