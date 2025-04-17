APR 17, 2025 JLM 69°F 08:38 PM 01:38 PM EST
ICYMI: Hasidic Rebbe's son: 'I'm a soldier in the Jewish army!' 

Mendel Roth, Hasidic singer and son of the Shmore Emunim Rebbe, shares his excitment from his first hours in the new haredi "Hashmonaim" Brigade.

Newsrael News Desk 12:20 PM

ARUTZ 7 -- Hasidic musician and singer Mendel Roth posted a video summarizing his first hours as a new IDF recruit in the new haredi "Hashmonaim" brigade.

"I am a Jewish soldier of the Jewish army in the Holy Land," Roth, the son of the Shmore Emunim Rebbe, said in the video he filmed with excitement from his room at the brigade's base in the Jordan Valley.

"I want to say that I am very excited," he added and shared about his roommates with whom he will spend the next eight months of basic training.

He was impressed by the army and said: "This is a serious business, from the few hours I have been here, it is a historic feeling, we are making history, doing something great, we are going to fight for the people of Israel, to unite the people of Israel."

In conclusion, he said, "There are sweet guys here, souls sweet as honey, with fear of God, pure souls, how wonderful it is that I took this step. "Am Yisrael Hai."

On Sunday, a day before his enlistment in the IDF, Roth published a new song with a message to his brothers from the haredi community, stating that it is important to join forces together, defend Israel and enlist in the IDF. 

About a month ago, he announced in a post that received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments that he was enlisting for combat service in the IDF.

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
K L. 7 hours ago
Amen, Stephen! Well said! Kol Hakavod!!
Stephen Baron 7 hours ago
May he remain a source for unity and inspiration.
To leave a comment, please log in

