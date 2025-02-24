WATCH: Abbas vows terrorists will continue to receive “Pay-for-Slay”: Even if we have [only] one penny left

Mahmoud Abbas at a meeting of the Fatah Revolutionary Council:



“We [the PA] again emphasize that we are proud of the sacrifices made by the Martyrs, prisoners, and wounded (i.e., terrorists)... I told you once and I stand by my word: Even if we have [only] one penny left, it is for the prisoners and Martyrs. I will not agree, and you will not agree, to reduce any obligation, any interest, or any penny given to them. They must receive everything, as it was in the past, and they are more precious than all of us! …Note, the number of Martyrs and wounded in the Gaza Strip is 160,000. Who is responsible for them? We are (i.e., the PA)... We have established a comprehensive protection and welfare system and have amended several laws (i.e., Abbas’ revision of “Pay-for-Slay”) to ensure the needs of all the groups that were harmed among the Palestinian families who need strengthening and assistance in Palestine. This system will work to maintain their dignity and material needs. We ask everyone to trust us.”



[PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, YouTube channel, Feb. 21, 2025]