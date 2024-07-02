IDF foils weapons smuggling from Jordan
Joint announcement by the IDF spokesperson and the police spokespersons: Smuggling of weapons of over 75 guns and dozens of weapon parts in the Jordan Valley was foiled
IDF Spokesperson 3:00 AM
Observers from Unit 636 identified three suspects tonight (B) who crossed the fence in the area of the Jordan valley.
After searching the area, the fighters of the Metil'an unit of the Border Patrol and IDF forces from the 47th Battalion located three bags containing over 75 guns and dozens of weapon parts.
The security forces continue extensive searches for the suspects.
