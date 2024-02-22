Iran sends Russia hundreds of ballistic missiles

Iran's provision of around 400 missiles includes many from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic weapons, such as the Zolfaghar, three Iranian sources said. This road-mobile missile is capable of striking targets at a distance of between 300 and 700 km (186 and 435 miles), experts say.

NEWSRAEL: While Iran and Russia have, in the past, denied Iran is helping Russia in their war against Ukraine - they are not even trying anymore to hide this (as can be seen in the picture attached).