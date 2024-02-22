FEB 23, 2024 JLM 58°F 04:17 PM 09:17 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Iran sends Russia hundreds of ballistic missiles

Reuters reports today that Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, six sources told Reuters, deepening the military cooperation between the two U.S.-sanctioned countries.

NEWSRAEL Editor 22.02.2024

Iran's provision of around 400 missiles includes many from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic weapons, such as the Zolfaghar, three Iranian sources said. This road-mobile missile is capable of striking targets at a distance of between 300 and 700 km (186 and 435 miles), experts say.

NEWSRAEL: While Iran and Russia have, in the past, denied Iran is helping Russia in their war against Ukraine - they are not even trying anymore to hide this (as can be seen in the picture attached).

Does the article interest you?
Comments
[Anonymous] 00:59 22.02.2024 2 days ago
Come Lord Jesus🇮🇱🇦🇺🇮🇱🇦🇺
Steve Jensen 23:37 21.02.2024 2 days ago
The US blitzed German cities in WW2 and in Iraq, so the US can fuck off!
[Anonymous] 23:36 21.02.2024 2 days ago
Not surprised… everyone knew it!
Steve Jensen 23:36 21.02.2024 2 days ago
*response
Steve Jensen 23:36 21.02.2024 2 days ago
It’s way past the time that Ukraine be supplied with long range heavy warhead missiles to strike Moscow or other large Russian cities and high-rise buildings for an eye-for-an-eye responde!
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Hamas The Iran Threat Biden Administration Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israeli_Nature Palestine = Hamas = ISIS 10/7 Hamas Massacres Biblical Archaeology Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews