FEB 15, 2025 JLM 45°F 05:09 AM 10:09 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
BREAKING: Suspect with explosive belt arrested in Galilee

Suspected bomb attack thwarted near city of Tamra. The Shin Bet is involved in investigating the incident.

Newsrael News Desk 1:00 PM

Police: Several suspects were identified near vehicles at the entrance to the city of Israeli-Arab town of Tamra. 

The police noticed a suspicious object on the body of one of them and began the procedure to arrest a suspect, when during the initial examination the suspect refused to identify himself, appeared stressed and did not cooperate. 

In light of the incident, significant forces were deployed under the command of the Deputy Commander of the Northern District, Lieutenant Colonel Kobi Karni, who arrived at the scene and is in charge of the incident.

The Northern District's sappers and other authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Robert Sharp 16 hours ago
Hamas never cooperates with any ceasefire. The civilized world doesn’t understand these butchers. That is why they can no longer exist in a civilized world.
Alfred Wolpe 16 hours ago
They need to get their bomb disposal team involved here and do a controlled explosion, with the balastinian still wearing the device
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = PLO = Hamas = ISIS = NAZI "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR Operation Northern Arrows The Iran Threat War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump against Harris 2024 Trump Administration US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Jihadi Infiltration into the West Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas The Bible Israeli Technology Hezbollah Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran