BREAKING: Suspect with explosive belt arrested in Galilee

Police: Several suspects were identified near vehicles at the entrance to the city of Israeli-Arab town of Tamra.

The police noticed a suspicious object on the body of one of them and began the procedure to arrest a suspect, when during the initial examination the suspect refused to identify himself, appeared stressed and did not cooperate.

In light of the incident, significant forces were deployed under the command of the Deputy Commander of the Northern District, Lieutenant Colonel Kobi Karni, who arrived at the scene and is in charge of the incident.

The Northern District's sappers and other authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.