BREAKING: Frm. Arab MK: 400 Hamas leaders secretly asked Turkey for diplomatic passports

Israeli Arab MK reveals: About 400 Hamas officials in Gaza secretly asked Turkey for diplomatic passports. Are they preparing to leave?

The Nziv Report 6:20 AM

Former Israeli Arab MK Akram Hasson revealed that Hamas in Gaza secretly asked for more than 400 diplomatic passports from Turkey several weeks ago to travel to Turkey.

He said in an interview with Alhurra TV that the solution to achieving peace in the region is to “keep Hamas away” from Gaza, because the Strip will not be rebuilt while Hamas is present.

This is not the first time the issue of passports has come up, as similar reports emerged last December.

Information indicated that Hamas, in a meeting with the Palestinian National Authority in Cairo, requested that the Authority pay the workers’ salaries and issue 400 diplomatic passports to facilitate their movement.

Hamas released three Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip for 16 months on Saturday.

Hasson criticized the revelations of Hamas’ hostage-handover ceremonies, stressing that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements on Saturday represented the feelings of all Israelis.

Netanyahu renewed his pledge to “eliminate” Hamas and return the hostages held in Gaza to Israel.

He believes that “Hamas’ military parades will harm them themselves,” and warned that the shameful hostage-handover ceremonies “will negatively affect the continuation of the exchange deal.”

The three hostages, Or Levi, 34, Eli Sharabi, 52, and Ohad Ben Ami, a German-Israeli, 56, were loaded into vans and led to a stage by Hamas fighters during a ceremony organized by the movement in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel condemned the “difficult scene” that followed the hostages’ release. Netanyahu condemned the “horrifying images” that “will not go unanswered.”

Hasson said that the cause of the current destruction in Gaza is Hamas, as 70 percent of the buildings and infrastructure in the Strip have been destroyed.

He stressed that Netanyahu is hesitant about continuing with the second phase of this deal, because with Hamas, as a terrorist organization, agreements cannot be made.

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] a few seconds ago
Eliminate them wherever they are.. before they leave.. get spy’s on ground to spy on them when they leave and Boommmmmmum ! all Hamas leaders must be eliminated.. spare no one.
Sarah B a day ago
Plus Turkey shouldn’t be able to issue passports since they are NATO. Send them to Qatar
Sarah B a day ago
Good to hear because this is insanity! Hamas must go and every single Gazan who supports them
[Anonymous] a day ago
Do you think that Turkey 🇹🇷 Will do this without getting paid for it
Charles Yearwood 20:56 09.02.2025 a day ago
I have to question how valid a diplomatic passport would be issued by the PA when the PA IS not even officially a nation.
Cindy 19:49 09.02.2025 a day ago
Was Turkey there at this meeting? Erdogan would be crazy to accept this. The first thing they’ll do is kill him and take over Turkey.
Simone Anita 19:43 09.02.2025 a day ago
Turkey can give them a passport but we should send them there into a Diplomatic style boxes! 🤓
To leave a comment, please log in

