WATCH: IRGC: Americans in the region will be killed or taken captive

IRGC Deputy Commander for Coordination Mohammad-Reza Naqdi said in a June 28, 2025 appearance on IRINN TV (Iran) that Iran has only used 5% of its capabilities in the Iran-Israel war. He stated that Iran's ground forces are the core of its military power and were not deployed in the recent confrontation.

Naqdi said that Iran's newly appointed IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Pakpour and Ground Forces Commander General Karami follow an ideological doctrine centered on ground invasion. He also stated that the meaning behind Ayatollah Sistani's response to President Trump's "threats" is that not a single American worker would leave the region "intact" - they would all be killed or taken captive, including diplomats, military personnel, officials, and oil workers.

NEWSRAEL: This childish Iranian bragging is getting old. In war, there is no such things as getting bombed like Iran did in the 12 days - and only using 5% of your military power.