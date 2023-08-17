PM Netanyahu, ministers at light rail inauguration in Tel-Aviv

Here is what PM posted on his Telegram account:

"This is a holiday for Israel. Today we are fulfilling our transportation vision - we promised and we deliver.

Those who support us and those who oppose us - all will use this train.

We promised to connect the cities and within the cities and between the countries - and we are doing all three things.

"We were told not to take the gas out of the water, we did and we succeeded.

They told us not to build the fence in Egypt - we built and saved the country, they told us that it is impossible to achieve peace with the Arab countries without solving the Palestinians - we did it.

We will bring peace too with the Palestinians.

Congratulations to all citizens of Israel!"

The 'Red Line', which runs between the cities of Bat Yam to Petah Tikva through Jaffa and by Rothschild – open on Friday, August 18.