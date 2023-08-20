Israeli analyst: US logistical movements in Syria spark concerns of policy shift

The CENTCOM Media Desk told North Press that the ongoing movements on the Syrian-Iraqi border are a type of replacement that referred to as “a relief in place and transfer of authority.”

Several American observers and analysts suggest that recent movements hint at a shift in the policy and objective of the American presence in the region. However, the US military and the leadership of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) deny any changes in the mission of the US Army in northern Syria or Iraq.

In turn Irina Tsukerman, analyst at the Arabian Peninsula Institute based in New York, told North Press that “Iran has created a land bridge through that area and deep into Syria used to transport fighters, ammunition, and all sorts of contraband material used to strengthen its military positions in Syria.”

She further explained that Israeli officials are concerned about the area being used to smuggle advanced weapons into Syria. Recent reports talking about Iran’s potential takeover of Syria’s chemical weapons program, also raise concerns of Iranian involvement through the IRGC.

The analyst clarified that Israel is concerned that the normalization of Arab countries with Assad can be seen as opening more doors to Iran’s influence in Syria, which has been a site of Iran-backed attacks on Israel.

She noted that Turkey’s Erdogan, following his May reelection, has escalated its targeting of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria using the the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA).

According to Tsukerman, the US acknowledges that Turkey and Iran are working together to undermine American interests, particularly those aligned with the SDF in Syria.

“Turkey and Iran despite differences over various issues, have joined forces against any sign of Kurdish autonomy, and may come to some sort of an understanding against SDF, which both parties view as a threat to their interests,” she stressed.

She pointed out that it is imperative for the US to strengthen its presence in Syria and prevent any possible alliance between Turkey-backed forces and Iranian militias. Such an alliance, if it were to happen, “is guaranteed to target the SDF and moreover, to unite against US presence and interests in Syria.”

Source: North Press (Syria - independent)