Ancient biblical site of Elijah’s BATTLE with Baal prophets REVEALED

See for yourself where the prophet Elijah fought the Baal (false) prophets!

Newsrael News Desk 05:00 15 hours ago

Folks this is what the prophet Elijah's saw 2800 years ago. 

Here you see the Mighty Mount Carmel in Northern Israel where Elijah has a climatic showdown with the prophets of Baal is laid out in the first Kingsman.

Source: Watchman - YouTube

