WATCH: Security forces recover rocket and launcher near Ben Gurion Airport

The rocket was discovered in the Palestinian village of Budrus - 10km from the airport and 3km from Highway 6

World Israel News

Only 10 kilometers from Ben Gurion Airport: Palestinian security forces have located an object in the village of Budrus, in the Ephraim Brigade area, what appears to be a rocket and was mounted on a type of launcher in an open field.

According to the report received from the security forces, explosives and a triggering mechanism were found inside the rocket. 

The security forces are expected to transfer the rocket soon to the IDF and security authorities for examination.

The village of Budrus, where the rocket was discovered, is located only 10 kilometers from Ben Gurion Airport, 3 kilometers from Highway 6, and approximately 5 kilometers from the city of Modiin."

Comments
Alfred Wolpe 2 hours ago
WTF - thats so scary Thank HASHEM that this was found
Mary Kuranchie 13 hours ago
Hmmm 🤔 when will these people repent? It’s my prayer that the GREAT YAHWEH will send angels in the form of human beings in the midst of IDF . So that every hidden plan of these evil terroriwild wi
Mary Kuranchie 13 hours ago
Hmmm 🤔 when will these people repent? It’s my prayer that the GREAT YAHWEH will send angels in the form of human beings in the midst of IDF . So that every hidden plan of these evil terrorists wil
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Creative Localism Jerusalem and Third Temple rebuilt - Chaim An Yisroel Chai 🇮🇱💪🫶
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Eliminate All Jihadists New Authorised Islam now Global Jubilee Debt Cancelation AI abolished
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
And Israel will take the fight to Turkey , Egypt Afghanistan Israel will work with all countries to get rid of the Jihadists in their countries once and for all
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
Completely , destroy Iran IRGC completely and eliminate all Nazi Jihadists In all Theatres of War and Conflict that Israel is engaged in
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
Al Nut jobs declared War on the whole of Western Civilisation on 7/10/23 All of the Evil Axis will be completely defeated entirely Israel must strike Iran Nuclear infrastructure
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
, then how many more Terrorist Rockets are in Judea and Samaria ready to be set up and fired into Israel Moslem Brotherhood MultiBillionaire Globalisation
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
- just go and do one Israel must now eliminate all Nazi Jihadist terrorists in Judea and Samaria like is going on now in Gaza If one Rocket has been ‘ allowed to be ‘ discovered ‘ near Ben Gurion a
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
Jihadist suicide bombers, while we ( PA) go and pretend to make peace with Israel ‘ The same situation is happening here and we have one thing to say to the Moslem Arabs in Judea and Samaria ,
Miriam Bassiouni 16 hours ago
Launch it at Al aqsa mosque announcing Hezbollah bombed it and show the proof
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
Terrorists . Hassan Yasin , The Green Prince , heard Arafat say to his Ahmed Yasin founder of Hamas ( Hassan is Ahmed’s eldest son ) ‘ You go and send in the
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
That Biden and Khamenai have agreed on Blow up all these tunnels now We don’t need a staged ‘ find ‘ of the ‘ Palestinian Terrorist Security Services finding bombs from their own fellow
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
‘ Palestinian Security Forces’ are a complete failure in even allowing these weapons in Judea Samaria in the first place There’s tunnels all the way along the Jordan Valley
Lamko Cecile 16 hours ago
May God protect Israel and IDF soldiers in the name of Jesus Christ Amen
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
Our heroes need all the Devine help they can get. GOD BLESS PUR IDF❤️
