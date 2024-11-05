WATCH: Security forces recover rocket and launcher near Ben Gurion Airport

Only 10 kilometers from Ben Gurion Airport: Palestinian security forces have located an object in the village of Budrus, in the Ephraim Brigade area, what appears to be a rocket and was mounted on a type of launcher in an open field.

According to the report received from the security forces, explosives and a triggering mechanism were found inside the rocket.

The security forces are expected to transfer the rocket soon to the IDF and security authorities for examination.

The village of Budrus, where the rocket was discovered, is located only 10 kilometers from Ben Gurion Airport, 3 kilometers from Highway 6, and approximately 5 kilometers from the city of Modiin."

PHOTO and VIDEO: Use according to Section 27 A