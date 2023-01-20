Rio Holocaust Memorial remembers Jewish victims

Ynet reports that Rio de Janeiro on Thursday opened the doors to a Holocaust Memorial that honors not only Jewish victims, but also lesser-known groups likewise persecuted by the Nazi regime.



Curators hope that the memorial, perched atop one of Rio's shapely hills with a view of Sugarloaf Mountain and the Guanabara Bay, becomes a pilgrimage site for a diverse audience.



"Nazism is not only a history of victimized Jews. They were the main target, but others also suffered," said Sofia Levy, a member of the curatorial team. "The message is: don't ever think it doesn't concern you."



Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image - via/JTA