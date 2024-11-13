NOV 13, 2024 JLM 59°F 08:30 PM 01:30 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket and missile launchers facilities in Beirut

The IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, command centers in Dahieh area

IDF Spokesperson 11:00 AM

At the direction of the IDF’s Northern Command, dozens of rocket and missile launchers were attacked in Lebanon, including those from which the attack on Nahariya and the center of the country were made on Tuesday.

The IDF’s 36th “Ga’ash (Rage)” Division continues to operate in southern Lebanon. Its forces are eliminating terrorists, locating weapons caches and are destroying terrorist infrastructure in the area.

The Golani Infantry Brigade’s combat team located an underground facility of Hezbollah terrorists where living spaces and weapons and equipment/staging areas were found.

The IAF struck the Dahieh area overnight, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut, where Hezbollah systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure behind the Lebanese civilian population.

Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including issuing advance warnings to the population in the area.

These strikes were a part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities, and the IDF is continuing to strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the Dahieh area.

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS Operation Northern Arrows "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump-Vance 2024 Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel Security Threat to America The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Biblical Archaeology Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas Israeli Technology Hezbollah The Bible IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran The 301 Daily War Analysis Muslim Persecution of Jews