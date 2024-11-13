WATCH: IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket and missile launchers facilities in Beirut

At the direction of the IDF’s Northern Command, dozens of rocket and missile launchers were attacked in Lebanon, including those from which the attack on Nahariya and the center of the country were made on Tuesday.

The IDF’s 36th “Ga’ash (Rage)” Division continues to operate in southern Lebanon. Its forces are eliminating terrorists, locating weapons caches and are destroying terrorist infrastructure in the area.

The Golani Infantry Brigade’s combat team located an underground facility of Hezbollah terrorists where living spaces and weapons and equipment/staging areas were found.

The IAF struck the Dahieh area overnight, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut, where Hezbollah systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure behind the Lebanese civilian population.

Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including issuing advance warnings to the population in the area.

These strikes were a part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities, and the IDF is continuing to strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the Dahieh area.