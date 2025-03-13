MAR 14, 2025 JLM 72°F 09:24 AM 03:24 AM EST
ICYMI: WATCH: Rep. Elise Stefanik blasts ‘antisemitic rot’ at United Nations

During Rep. Elise Stefanik’s confirmation hearing for United Nations ambassador, she affirmed her belief in Israel’s biblical right to Judea and Samaria, marking a massive turnaround from the Biden administration’s policies.

World Israel News 13.03.2025
Elise Stefanik: “The United Nations is an antisemitic organization. The world needs to hear about the importance of standing with Israel, and that is what I will do at the United Nations.

Elise Stefanik Emphasizes Israel's Right To Judea And Samaria Far-left, anti-Israel radical senator, Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), asked Stefanik if she believes Israel has a biblical connection to Judea and Samaria.

She concurred to his great dismay!
 
 
Comments
Mike Galarneau 5 hours ago
Abolish the UN NOW!
Dalya Horowitz 20 hours ago
She is completely correct. The UN is the worst! Thank you so much for standing up for truth. Bless you
Diana Eisner 20 hours ago
Go Elise! You are fabulous. Keep up the good work!
Cheri Mello a day ago
The UN IS ANTI Semitic AND PRETTY MUCH ALWAYS HAS BEEN 😡❗️WHY ? Why Do They Have SO MUCH Disdain For ISRAEL ? 😳
[Anonymous] 06:31 13.03.2025 a day ago
As a Jew, you have me behind you as well.
[Anonymous] 06:24 13.03.2025 a day ago
Go lady you got all of us Christians behind you!! N.
