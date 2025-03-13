ICYMI: WATCH: Rep. Elise Stefanik blasts ‘antisemitic rot’ at United Nations
During Rep. Elise Stefanik’s confirmation hearing for United Nations ambassador, she affirmed her belief in Israel’s biblical right to Judea and Samaria, marking a massive turnaround from the Biden administration’s policies.
World Israel News 13.03.2025
Elise Stefanik: “The United Nations is an antisemitic organization. The world needs to hear about the importance of standing with Israel, and that is what I will do at the United Nations.”
Elise Stefanik Emphasizes Israel's Right To Judea And Samaria Far-left, anti-Israel radical senator, Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), asked Stefanik if she believes Israel has a biblical connection to Judea and Samaria.
She concurred to his great dismay!
