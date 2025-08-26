AUG 26, 2025 JLM 75°F 06:53 PM 11:53 AM EST
WATCH: IDF forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into Israel at the western border

This morning, IDF observation posts identified, in the area of the Paran Brigade, a drone that crossed from the western border into Israeli territory in an attempt to smuggle weapons.

IDF Spokesperson 12:40 PM

IDF fighters located and confiscated the drone, which was carrying four long-barreled weapons.

The weapons were transferred for further handling by security forces.

