WARNING! How Iran is funding terror in Judea & Samaria

While there are heavy battles in Judea and Samaria, sources claim that the Islamic Jihad was the one that started the formation of armed battalions from the Jenin refugee camp towards villages around it, and other camps in the north of Judea & Samaria.

According to estimates, there are currently about 40 such active battalions.

According to the sources, the funding for these battalions comes to Judea & Samaria mainly through money smuggled into Israel from Lebanon.

According to them, the money is smuggled by Arabs with Israeli identity cards. The money is transferred through complex networks, which makes it difficult for Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority to get their hands on the funding and dry up its sources.

The weapons for the terrorists in Judea & Samaria come through smuggling from the Jordanian border or through the purchase of weapons from criminal organizations in Israel.

According to Palestinian sources, Israel is trying to infiltrate the jihadist brigades through agents posing as arms dealers or money changers.