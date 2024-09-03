SEP 4, 2024 JLM 79°F 05:30 PM 10:30 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WARNING! How Iran is funding terror in Judea & Samaria

Disturbing information about the way in which weapons and funding for terrorism arrive in Judea and Samaria.

Doron Peskin, Middle East Expert 03.09.2024

While there are heavy battles in Judea and Samaria, sources claim that the Islamic Jihad was the one that started the formation of armed battalions from the Jenin refugee camp towards villages around it, and other camps in the north of Judea & Samaria. 

According to estimates, there are currently about 40 such active battalions.

According to the sources, the funding for these battalions comes to Judea & Samaria mainly through money smuggled into Israel from Lebanon. 

According to them, the money is smuggled by Arabs with Israeli identity cards. The money is transferred through complex networks, which makes it difficult for Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority to get their hands on the funding and dry up its sources.

The weapons for the terrorists in Judea & Samaria come through smuggling from the Jordanian border or through the purchase of weapons from criminal organizations in Israel.

According to Palestinian sources, Israel is trying to infiltrate the jihadist brigades through agents posing as arms dealers or money changers.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] 12:27 03.09.2024 a day ago
Our secular PMS signed FAKE peace agreements with ARABS giving away land for a fake peace which is forbidden according to our TORAH
Joe Cross 07:59 03.09.2024 a day ago
Smart to announce that Israel is trying to infiltrate? Just because you know something doesn’t mean you share it with anyone.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump against Harris 2024 Biden Administration IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Trump-Vance 2024 US 2024 Elections Kamala Harris 2024 Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel Jihadi Infiltration into the West Operation: Long Arm in Yemen The Battle for Rafah Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas Israeli_Nature Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews