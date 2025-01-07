Israeli authorities uncover terror plots involving Arab minors

According to officials, three of the suspects are residents of the Arab Triangle — an area south of Haifa with a concentration of Arab municipalities — were arrested on suspicion of collaborating with terrorist operatives based in the Nur a-Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm. The suspects are allegedly affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization, and evidence shows them posing with weapons.

One of the suspects reportedly coordinated with Islamic Jihad to disrupt counterterrorism efforts by Israeli security forces in the area. The investigation further revealed that two of the suspects intended to die as “martyrs” in confrontations with security forces.

Meanwhile, the third minor is accused of involvement in the arms trade, including purchasing and selling weapons, receiving training in explosives manufacturing, and instructing another minor in his community on similar activities.

In a parallel case, another minor from the Triangle was arrested for planning terrorist activities inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS).

Investigators discovered that the suspect consumed ISIS-related content online, pledged allegiance to the organization, and sought information on building explosive devices. He also searched for details about attacks in Israel and the justification of violence against Jewish citizens.

Authorities found that the minor had acquired an improvised “Carlo” rifle, which he later sold.

Indictments filed by prosecutors on Monday included charges of aiding and abetting terror organizations, weapons trafficking, and planning terrorist activities.