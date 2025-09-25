SEP 26, 2025 JLM 0°F 07:39 AM 12:39 AM EST
ICYMI: Jews and Israelis harassed in France, Austria, Italy and Holland

Multiple antisemitic incidents in four countries deepen concerns about rising hate since the Gaza war began.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 1:20 PM

(Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS) A Jewish family was kicked out of a taxi in Austria last week and called “murderers” by the driver, who reportedly assaulted one of
the passengers.

In France, “Free Palestine” graffiti was sprayed on Jewish-owned cars on Wednesday.

In the Netherlands, Israelis were filmed at a vacation park and threatened online last week. And in Italy, a hotel employee demanded that an Israeli guest cancel her booking if she supported her government’s actions.

Comments
[Anonymous] 5 hours ago
If I have to endure this kind of hatred against God’s chosen people when I visit these countries, I don’t want to go there anymore.
Dodo the 14 hours ago
Time for Jews to return to their beloved Judea and Samaria
Marlene Austen 15 hours ago
Europeans have always had antisemitic thoughts. However, after the massacre of poor innocent people who were murdered so savagely, it’s brought their underlying hate to the surface!!
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
Most Europeans Harbor race hatred against Jewish people. They look for an excuse to express that.
Rey Rivero 18 hours ago
Shame on those countries
kathy thompson 18 hours ago
I am a American I love love and support the Jewish people GOD BLESS ISRAEL
Evelyn Weber 18 hours ago
They need to stop this violence and stop attacking and killing innocent people
