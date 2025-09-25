ICYMI: Jews and Israelis harassed in France, Austria, Italy and Holland

(Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS) A Jewish family was kicked out of a taxi in Austria last week and called “murderers” by the driver, who reportedly assaulted one of

the passengers.

In France, “Free Palestine” graffiti was sprayed on Jewish-owned cars on Wednesday.

In the Netherlands, Israelis were filmed at a vacation park and threatened online last week. And in Italy, a hotel employee demanded that an Israeli guest cancel her booking if she supported her government’s actions.

