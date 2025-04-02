APR 3, 2025 JLM 65°F 06:14 PM 11:14 AM EST
US deploys B-2 bombers and carrier strike groups amid rising tensions with Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth orders deployment of additional warplanes in the Middle East as tensions with Iran and the Houthis escalate

Newsrael News Desk 02.04.2025

Israel National News: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has deployed additional warplanes to reinforce the Pentagon's naval assets in the Middle East, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement did mention specific aircraft, but US officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity stated that at least four B-2 bombers have relocated to a US-British military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, close enough to reach Yemen or Iran.

Hegseth has also ordered the Carl Vinson carrier strike group to the region, which will arrive in the region after completing exercises in the Indo-Pacific, according to Bloomberg.

The Department is also prolonging the Harry S. Truman carrier strike group’s deployment in the region, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said.

The two carriers will “continue promoting regional stability, deter aggression, and protect the free flow of commerce in the region,” added Parnell.

The statement comes as the US continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen, having officially launched an operation against the Iran-backed rebels last month.

US President Donald Trump recently stated that the Houthis would be “completely annihilated" and added that Iranian support would only impede but not stop the Houthis' destruction.

Trump later said that the Houthis now want peace because the US attacks on them have been very successful, while stressing that those strikes will continue for a very long time.

The Pentagon statement also comes amid tensions with Iran, after Trump warned Iran on Sunday that "if they don't make a deal, there will be bombing — and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

In response, Iran’s state-controlled Iranian newspaper Tehran Times wrote in a post on X that Iran's missiles are "loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch."

Later, Trump again threatened Iran, saying he could consider imposing secondary tariffs on Iran should the Islamic Republic fail to agree to a deal on its nuclear program.

On Monday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Trump against any attack on Iran, saying that if the US follows through on its threats, it will receive a "strong blow."

Source: INN  PHOTO: Pete Hegseth   Use according to Section 27 A

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] a day ago
US can trace any nuclear head through the atmosphere and attack it in the last altitude before it start coming down and it will explode within the stratosphere and we can sea it .
[Anonymous] a day ago
Iran should test their bomb first,prepare an open air sighting for its launch,have a vehicle(rocket) to hold the bomb and transfer it through troposphere to drop it on Israel . US can do a lot.
K L. 12:10 02.04.2025 a day ago
I read a troubling article that stated that it's believed that Iran will create nuclear weapons before Trump's deadline. I do hope that he'd act before allowing that to happen.
K L. 12:04 02.04.2025 a day ago
Did I read that correctly? Did President Trump back down from threatening an attack & switch to threatening tariffs instead?
Raymond Fodor 11:25 02.04.2025 a day ago
No, HaShem, the righteous God of Israel and the world, and creator of the universe IS IN CONTROL!!!!!
[Anonymous] 10:34 02.04.2025 a day ago
God is Almighty Thank you Dear God .. THANK YOU !
[Anonymous] 06:48 02.04.2025 a day ago
Our Lord Jesus Christ is in control. Nothing is by chance Gods hand is in all this we must be ready and praise our Lord.
