On today's Watchman Newscast, host Erick Stakelbeck and top Israeli archaeologist and tour guide Danny "The Digger" Herman explore Ketef Hinnom in Jerusalem, the site of one of Israel’s most important archaeological discoveries, the SILVER SCROLLS.
VIDEO: Why Israel’s Silver Scrolls Are a Bible Archaeology BREAKTHROUGH
This stunning artifact bears the oldest surviving Biblical text ever discovered; predating the Dead Sea Scrolls by roughly 600 years!
Newsrael News Desk 07:30 18.09.2022 2 days ago
Does the article interest you?
Comments
0/200
Subscribe to our Newsletter