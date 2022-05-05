Herzog offers talks on the Temple Mount

The pro-Saudi Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported this morning that President Yitzhak Herzog proposed in talks with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Issa, the Emirates' heir, Sheikh

Muhammad bin Zayed, and the head of the Palestinian Authority, Abu Mazen, establish A joint committee between Israel and the Arab states (which have relations with Israel) to coordinate everything related to what is happening at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Temple Mount complex.

Mysterious diplomatic sources quoted in the newspaper claimed that the idea was raised in talks with the same leaders on the occasion of Eid al-Peter, but it is not clear whether he received a green light from the Israeli government.