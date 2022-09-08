UN: Iran’s Nuclear Program Might Not Be Peaceful

JNS reports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cannot guarantee Iran’s nuclear program is for “exclusively” peaceful purposes because Tehran has not answered the agency’s requests for details on nuclear material found at three undeclared sites, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP).
The report said the IAEA could not “provide assurances that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.”
Source - JNS - Image - Reuters
Newsrael News Desk 14:00 08.09.2022 2 days ago
