UN: Iran’s Nuclear Program Might Not Be Peaceful

IAEA officials unsure Iran’s nuclear program is ‘exclusively peaceful’ after Tehran refused to answer requests for details on nuclear material at three undeclared sites.

Newsrael News Desk 14:00 08.09.2022 2 days ago

JNS reports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cannot guarantee Iran’s nuclear program is for “exclusively” peaceful purposes because Tehran has not answered the agency’s requests for details on nuclear material found at three undeclared sites, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The report said the IAEA could not “provide assurances that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.”

Source - JNS - Image - Reuters

Comments
02:18 09.09.2022 a day ago
Is this a joke or what
02:18 09.09.2022 a day ago
Is this a joke or whar
Pebo Bohannon 13:41 08.09.2022 2 days ago
Well, duh! Iran cannot be trusted, and Biden and his goons are idiots.
John Steedley 12:54 08.09.2022 2 days ago
There is throne in Elam with people who will convert to God.They never considered the possibility of seeing there maker face to face
Robert Nieves 12:24 08.09.2022 2 days ago
I would not trust Iran they HATE Americans and Israel to
Rhoda Wright 12:08 08.09.2022 2 days ago
Of course they wouldn’t say ! Their buddies of Iran , the same mentality!
