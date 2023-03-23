Israeli Exports Hit Record $166 Billion in 2022

An increase of over 15% compared to 2021. This means that for the second consecutive year, Israel hit an all-time record in exports.



This also means that exports were not only up because of the end of the Covid crisis.

This is only the second year in the history of the Israeli economy in which the export of services exceeds the export of goods.

The leading sectors in the export of goods are mechanization and electrical and mechanical instruments, products of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, and optical and medical equipment.

The leading export destination countries were the US, UK, China, India, and Ireland.

The main countries to which an impressive nominal growth in exports was registered in 2022 are The US (+12.4%), Great Britain (+57.5%), Ireland (+80.9%), Brazil (+53.4%), India (+86.3%), Canada (+72.3%), Turkey (+23%), China (+7.3%), Italy (+12%), France (+26.6%), and the Philippines (+97.2%).



