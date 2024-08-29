AUG 31, 2024 JLM 69°F 04:46 AM 09:46 PM EST
ICYMI: BREAKING: Key Hezbollah terrorist eliminated

This morning, the IDF killed Ali Nazia Abd Ali, a key terrorist on the southern front of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in the Al Bazuria area of ​​the Tsur region in southern Lebanon, using an Air Force aircraft.

301 The Arab World 29.08.2024

Abd Ali was involved in the terrorist activities of the Southern Front and took part in the planning and execution of a variety of terrorist operations. 

His elimination constitutes a significant damage to the functioning of the Southern Front and the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the region.

 

Comments
David Broadbent 13:48 29.08.2024 a day ago
Destruction will come in a mighty way...their days are numbered...
[Anonymous] 13:27 29.08.2024 2 days ago
Better finish this war before Harris takes over. She will side with Iran.
Pete Pala 12:57 29.08.2024 2 days ago
Old news.
Heather Redden 12:24 29.08.2024 2 days ago
One by one… saving humanity… thank you IDF🇮🇱💕♥️
Sandy&Dave Styman 11:38 29.08.2024 2 days ago
Well done now please finish off the evil
Awmtea Sailo 11:36 29.08.2024 2 days ago
Continue day by day nonstop. Otherwise they are keep attacking to Israel. Iran don't wait too long... If the main is not attacking Iran. He keep sponsoring the terrorist around you. Finished the Iran
[Anonymous] 11:26 29.08.2024 2 days ago
Not good enough!! terrorize all of Lebanon eliminate anything that looks Muslim or smells Muslim get rid of all the shit and Lebanon burn it to the ground
