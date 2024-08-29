ICYMI: BREAKING: Key Hezbollah terrorist eliminated
This morning, the IDF killed Ali Nazia Abd Ali, a key terrorist on the southern front of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in the Al Bazuria area of the Tsur region in southern Lebanon, using an Air Force aircraft.
301 The Arab World 29.08.2024
Abd Ali was involved in the terrorist activities of the Southern Front and took part in the planning and execution of a variety of terrorist operations.
His elimination constitutes a significant damage to the functioning of the Southern Front and the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the region.
