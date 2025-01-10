BREAKING: Video released of the 10/7 Hamas kidnapping of the Zaidana family
The kidnapping of the Zaidana family. Muslim murderers bring innocent Muslims to their knees, ISIS style. The father's body was recovered yesterday by the IDF in Gaza.
Newsrael News Desk 10.01.2025
The two young brothers were later released.
The father, Youssef, was murdered in captivity and his body was returned yesterday.
After finding in the tunnel evidence, there is great fear for the life of the older brother Hamza.
VIDEO: Use according to Section 27 A of the Law
