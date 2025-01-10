JAN 11, 2025 JLM 54°F 03:04 PM 08:04 AM EST
BREAKING: Video released of the 10/7 Hamas kidnapping of the Zaidana family

The kidnapping of the Zaidana family. Muslim murderers bring innocent Muslims to their knees, ISIS style. The father's body was recovered yesterday by the IDF in Gaza.

Newsrael News Desk 10.01.2025

The two young brothers were later released.

The father, Youssef, was murdered in captivity and his body was returned yesterday.

After finding in the tunnel evidence, there is great fear for the life of the older brother Hamza.

VIDEO: Use according to Section 27 A of the Law

Comments
[Anonymous] 00:32 10.01.2025 2 days ago
Our Lord God will vaporize the evil doers in HIS timing.
Alfred Wolpe 23:56 09.01.2025 2 days ago
Savage, evil, devils even Las of the lowest form don’t turn on their own species, sick ragheads, lowest form of life
[Anonymous] 23:17 09.01.2025 2 days ago
They don’t deserve to be treated like humans
Lina Lina 22:56 09.01.2025 2 days ago
Savage, brutal culture…. No future for them !!!!
Irina Rubin 22:53 09.01.2025 2 days ago
No redemption! Evils!
[Anonymous] 22:52 09.01.2025 2 days ago
This is why Israel is fighting, UN and ICC!!!! Pay attention!!!!🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🙏🙏🙏
[Anonymous] 22:51 09.01.2025 2 days ago
Evil bastards need to ground into dust. No redemption
