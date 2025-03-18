MAR 19, 2025 JLM 53°F 02:37 AM 08:37 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
ICYMI: ‘2 million terrorists’ in Gaza, released hostage tells family

"Children aged 8 and 4 were cursing 'the Jews,'" Liri Albag said.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 9:20 AM

Liri Albag, the 19-year-old Israel Defense Forces lookout released on Saturday after 477 days as a captive of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, told her parents that there are “two million terrorists” in the coastal enclave, Israel’s 103FM Radio reported on Monday.

“Dad, there are two million terrorists there, make no mistake. I sat with children aged 8 and 4 who were cursing ‘the Jews,'” Albag was cited as having told her father since being released as part of the truce deal.

According to a 2024 estimate, 2,141,643 Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip.

Albag’s family has emphasized that while she and the three other female IDF hostages released on Saturday experienced “insane things that are hard to tell everything about” during their 15 months in Hamas captivity, they are afraid to speak due to the fact that 90 hostages have yet to be freed from Gaza.

Former hostage Mia Shem, who was released during the previous truce with Hamas in November 2023, told Israel’s Channel 13 News channel in an interview on Dec. 28, 2023, “Everyone there [in Gaza] is a terrorist.

“Entire families are under Hamas. I realized I was staying with a family. I started to ask myself, why am I in a family home? Why are there children here? Why is there a wife here?” Shem said. “I went through a Shoah.”

Image - IDF Spokesperson's Unit

 
Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Aliza Circle 3 hours ago
The ✡️ 🇮🇱 IAF should throw a bomb on the Arabs who live in Israel 🇮🇱. While the IDF should bomb them while they are in tanks.
Pamela Hackner 8 hours ago
Once all the hostages are realised, the IDF must totally destroy Gaza, thete are no innocent civilians living in Gaza destroy the lot.
Dalya Horowitz 11 hours ago
Nobody knows better than the hostages. They have experienced this first hand. Believe them.
Soniya Christova 17 hours ago
Regretfully yes ALL so called Palestinians are Satan's ruled Muslim Arabs Jihadists neonazi genocidial antisemitic criminals enemies of Israel so must obey God to eliminated as Haman all them&drive ou
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = PLO = Hamas = ISIS = NAZI "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat Operation Northern Arrows War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump Administration Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Jihadi Infiltration into the West Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" USAID Scandal US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Hamas The Bible Israeli Technology Hezbollah Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran