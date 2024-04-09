APR 10, 2024 JLM 58°F 04:53 PM 09:53 AM EST
WATCH: Exploring the IDF’s Elite Undercover Counterterrorism Unit

The IDF’s Duvdevan Unit is renowned for its elite counter-terrorism operations, specializing in undercover missions and targeted arrests in Judea and Samaria.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 09.04.2024

Trained in close-quarters combat and intelligence gathering, Duvdevan operatives operate covertly, blending seamlessly into civilian environments to apprehend high-value targets.

With a reputation for precision and efficiency, the unit plays a critical role in maintaining security and combating terrorism in the region.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Mike Galarneau a day ago
God Bless the IDF and Israel !
Richard D 12:27 09.04.2024 a day ago
GO GO GO LIONS OF JUDAH! END THEM ALL BY WHATEVER MEANS NECESSARY
darrel snider 11:33 09.04.2024 a day ago
👍
[Anonymous] 10:48 09.04.2024 a day ago
Go get em IDF. Wipe them out.
Francis Lammawin 10:30 09.04.2024 a day ago
Great! Israel got to be innovative to counter these savages 🙏🎊🎈🎉
