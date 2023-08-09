Israel, India launch watertech startup program

(August 9, 2023 / JNS) In an effort to help Indian startups meet their country’s water challenges, Israel and India recently launched a program aiming to empower Indian watertech startups.

The Israeli Embassy in India will collaborate with The Circle: Founders Club, a business accelerator based in Gurugram and backed by Hunch Ventures, to help Indian startups get tech validation, commercialization, market access and fundraising.

Selected founders will also be part of a comprehensive accelerator program that includes mentorship and networking opportunities from both Indian and Israeli specialists in water technology.

The program was officially launched with the signing on Aug. 3 of a Memorandum of Understanding between Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon and Karanpal Singh, founder of Hunch Ventures and The Circle.

India faces significant water issues arising from a combination of factors, including population growth, urbanization, industrialization, agricultural demands, climate change and inadequate water management practices. These challenges have far-reaching implications for the country’s economy, environment and public health.

“Israel is the global leader in water technologies, and given India’s large population we are thrilled to work together towards sustainability and water security. Through this collaboration we will bring leading technologies to work with Indian companies to find domestic solutions,” said Singh.

Spearheading the initiative will be Doron Gidony, the embassy’s innovation attaché, together with Nemesisa Ujjain, Circle FC’s Vice President for Innovation.

“By incorporating expertise from both Israel and India, we aim to address critical water challenges of our time,” said Ambassador Gilon. “This initiative holds the potential to drive positive change, fostering sustainable solutions and shaping a brighter, water-secure future. Together, Israel and India are poised to lead the charge towards a more water-secure world.”

Photo: Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon (center) and Israeli and Indian officials celebrate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to help India's watertech startups on Aug. 3, 2023, in Gurugram. Credit: Israeli Embassy in India.