05:50 PM 10:50 AM EST NOV 11, 2022 JLM 64°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Groundbreaking agreement: Israel is expected to open a consular representation in Qatar during the World Cup

Israel and FIFA are expected to sign an agreement that will allow the opening of the representative office, which will provide service to the thousands of Israelis who will come to the Emirates to watch the games.

Newsrael News Desk 00:30 10.11.2022 2 days ago

According to the agreement reached with the knowledge of the Qatari authorities between Israel and FIFA, Israelis will be able to come to Qatar to watch the games and will not be required to have a visa. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared an "operation order" for the big event and is preparing to provide assistance to the many Israelis who will come to the games.

Israel hopes that it will remain there even after the World Cup: "We don't know what the Qataris will decide"

Source: Yidiot - Telegram

Does the article interest you?
Comments
0/200