Mossad to CIA: Israel will not stand by as Iran defrauds the world

Mossad Director David Barnea has told CIA Director William Burns and other top American officials that "Israel will not stand by while Iran continues to defraud the world," about its nuclear program and terrorism, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Thursday.

Barnea has finished multiple rounds and days of meetings with Burns, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other top national security officials.

Source: Jerusalem Post - Image: Flash90