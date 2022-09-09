05:01 PM 10:01 AM EST SEP 10, 2022 JLM 84°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Mossad to CIA: Israel will not stand by as Iran defrauds the world

Mossad's Barnea has finished multiple rounds and days of meetings with senior US officials.

Newsrael News Desk 01:30 16 hours ago

Mossad Director David Barnea has told CIA Director William Burns and other top American officials that "Israel will not stand by while Iran continues to defraud the world," about its nuclear program and terrorism, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Thursday.

Barnea has finished multiple rounds and days of meetings with Burns, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other top national security officials.

Source: Jerusalem Post - Image: Flash90

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Jeanne Ferguson 04:18 10 hours ago
I stand with Isreal
KJ Hilliard 01:57 12 hours ago
Wake up Bible prophecy is happening. The 🇺🇸is not part of prophecy. We are heading to the end. 🇮🇱 will stand by the hand of God. Israel will remain and her enemies will be destroyed.
Danny Stricklen 01:30 13 hours ago
I stand with Israel.
00:08 14 hours ago
That’s right MOSSAD hit IRAN in the JAW RAW! RAW! RAW!!
Anna Payton 22:43 15 hours ago
Israel 🇮🇱 is 🇮🇱 forever I really believe biden is trying to start WW3, that way he stays in office, Iran just attacked one of our allies from nato, nobody is reporting this on social media,
Rolf Storz 22:37 15 hours ago
Stand firm Israel because Biden does not our shared interests and values at heart not having made even one correct foreign affairs decision to date. The I
Jan Vos 14:40 a day ago
Israël cannot wait for the Republicans..That's take to long
12:25 09.09.2022 a day ago
As long as Biden is Pres’ don't count on any help Mossad Director David Barnea! Haven't you heard.. Biden lies! About everything !
Patsy Webb 10:49 09.09.2022 a day ago
Why would the mossad want to listen to Americans that group of Democrats are dumb as dirt
Dean Davis 05:07 09.09.2022 a day ago
Great job! The U.S. officials needs to listen to Israel ✡️
0/200