Greece Sends Out Powerful Message from Be’eri

“This year, a year in which Israel is still at war, we wanted to commemorate our National Day here in the South with all our Israeli friends. We wanted to share this important day with our friends at Kibbutz Be’eri a symbol of courage strength persistence and resilience. We wanted to send a message of support and solidarity to show that we have not forgotten.” This was the message conveyed by the Ambassador of Greece to Israel, Maya Solomou, during a reception for the Greek National Day, which this year was held at Kibbutz Be’eri on Tuesday.

Speaking to an audience of local residents as well as Israeli and foreign diplomats, the Ambassador stressed that Greece, “with with all kibbutzniks in their effort to heal the trauma and rebuilt their lives and all Israelis trying to live in the aftermath of October 7.”

“We want to be next to you as hope and light will eventually replace the darkness. Better days lie ahead and you will be able to dance again. And when you do that we will dance with you,” she said to repeated applause from the guests who had travelled to Be’eri to attend the event.

“Greece and Israel share a profound historic bond, a bond built on a common cultural heritage,” Solomou said. “We are very happy for the strategic relation we have developed and for our cooperation that continues to grow strongly. It is our wish to enhance and deepen these relations even further in all possible fields.”

The ambassador recalled that “from the first moment after the atrocities of 7 October, Greece stood by Israel in its efforts to defend itself and secure its borders and its people” and reiterated that the country, “continues to stand by the Israeli people in their heroic efforts to overcome this challenge.”

“All together we convey a most important message: We urge for the unconditional release of all the hostages, now! So that the healing of the wounds can finally begin and the people of Israel can all breathe again,” she said.

Image - Courtesy of the Greek Embassy in Israel