SEP 19, 2024 JLM 69°F 09:59 PM 02:59 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Israel strikes Hamas command center in Gaza city school

Jerusalem, 18 September, 2024 (TPS) -- Israeli aircraft struck a Hamas command and control center in a building formerly used as a school in the area of Gaza City, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

TPS News Agency 18.09.2024

According to the IDF, the building, which served as the Ibn Al-Haytam School, was being used by terror groups to plan and carry out attacks.

“This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law,” the IDF said.

The IDF added that it stepped up aerial surveillance and used precision munitions to mitigate danger to civilians.

Earlier on Wednesday, the army said four soldiers were killed when they entered a booby-trapped building in Rafah. Among the four was the first female soldier to fall during Israel’s ground offensive against Hamas.

She was identified as Staff Sgt. Agam Naim, a 20-year-old paramedic with the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion, from the community of Mishmarot in north-central Israel.

The other three soldiers were identified as 23-year-old Cpt. Daniel Mimon Toaff, Staff Sgt. Amit Bakri and Staff Sgt. Dotan Shimon, both 21.

The four entered a booby-trapped building in Rafah’s Tel-Sultan neighborhood, where the army said entire blocks of buildings and tunnels are rigged with explosives. Five other soldiers were injured. The army is investigating the incident.

Numerous other female soldiers were killed on October 7, but Naim was the first killed during the ground offensive.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Aliza Circle 14:56 18.09.2024 a day ago
Thank you kamala for associating with terrorism in Israel 🇮🇱 and don't see what they are doing. You are as dysfunctional as Joe is
Aliza Circle 14:54 18.09.2024 a day ago
Damn with Hamas. They would use school and bland with the students then blame Israel 🇮🇱 for 🇮🇱 killing students.
Didi Gift 14:15 18.09.2024 a day ago
May the memories of the fallen soldiers always be blessed and remembered.
[Anonymous] 13:39 18.09.2024 a day ago
And the United States wanted you to stop! Well well we’ll United States should concentrate on Egypt and Qatar now
[Anonymous] 13:15 18.09.2024 a day ago
🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱💙💙💙🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🙏🙏🙏🙏
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump against Harris 2024 Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" US 2024 Elections Idiots for Palestine Israeli "Pagers Operation" Kamala Harris 2024 Heroes of Israel Jihadi Infiltration into the West The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas Hezbollah The Bible Israeli Technology Muslim Persecution of Jews