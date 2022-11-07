Pompeo: Glad Netanyahu is returning as prime minister

Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed satisfaction Sunday with Israeli Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s victory in last Tuesday’s Knesset election, saying Netanyahu’s return to power is good for Israel, the US, and global security.

Pompeo took to Twitter Sunday evening to say he is “glad” Netanyahu is poised to return to the premiership.

“Bibi Netanyahu's return is a good thing for Israel, it's a good thing for America, and it's a good thing for global stability. We should be all be glad he's back.”

Source: INN