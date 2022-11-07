01:58 PM 06:58 AM EST NOV 8, 2022 JLM 61°F
Pompeo: Glad Netanyahu is returning as prime minister

Former Secretary of State hails Netanyahu's election victory as good for Israel and US.

Newsrael News Desk 05:30 07.11.2022 a day ago

Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed satisfaction Sunday with Israeli Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s victory in last Tuesday’s Knesset election, saying Netanyahu’s return to power is good for Israel, the US, and global security.

Pompeo took to Twitter Sunday evening to say he is “glad” Netanyahu is poised to return to the premiership.

“Bibi Netanyahu's return is a good thing for Israel, it's a good thing for America, and it's a good thing for global stability. We should be all be glad he's back.”

Comments
Daniel Olgin 05:57 07.11.2022 a day ago
Pompeo was an excellent SecState with Brains, unlike the Blinken Idiot in the chair now.
05:31 07.11.2022 a day ago
God’s David is back!
Gary Rush 04:05 07.11.2022 a day ago
Am glad to see Bibi back in the Saddle again as P M
Aguluz Reneantonio 03:51 07.11.2022 a day ago
God Almigthy blees Israel always
