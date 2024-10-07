‘Not a Dry Eye Left’ at October 7 Commemorative Event

Israel’s Government Press Office and the National Information System at the Prime Minister’s Office held a special screening of the “National Documentation Project of the Returnees and Families of the Hostages” Sunday evening, as part of the commemorations for the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre. During the event testimonies of untold numbers of hostages were screened and there was “not a dry eye left.”

The event was attended by representatives of the families of the abductees, ambassadors from dozens of countries and representatives of the foreign media.

The special coordinator for helping the families of Israelis still held hostage in Gaza by Hamas terrorists, Brigadier General (res.) Gal Hirsch, said at the event:

“We are in a big war, on many fronts. Although it seems that the attention is focused on other fronts, we do not take our eyes off the abductees, not even for a single moment – and we will not until we return everyone home.”

So far, about 50 hostages and their families have been documented by the program, with hundreds of hours of filming. Each testimony is filmed separately, over several hours. The project includes investigators, interviewers, directors, filming and editing crews.

Subject to a government decision from April 2024, all of the evidence and documentation on surrounding the October 7 massacre is expected to be accessible to the public at a special memorial site.



Image - Reuters