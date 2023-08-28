WATCH: 25,000 people attended Selichot prayers at Western Wall

Selichot (alt. Selichos) services are communal prayers for Divine forgiveness, said during the High Holiday season and on Jewish fast days. Sephardim say pre-Rosh Hashanah Selichot for the entire month of Elul, while Ashkenazim only say for a few days, starting on an early Sunday morning.



The Western Wall Heritage Foundation planned 17 central Selichot services for the thousands of worshippers expected this year.



Video source - The Western Wall/Youtube