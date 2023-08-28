Selichot (alt. Selichos) services are communal prayers for Divine forgiveness, said during the High Holiday season and on Jewish fast days. Sephardim say pre-Rosh Hashanah Selichot for the entire month of Elul, while Ashkenazim only say for a few days, starting on an early Sunday morning.
The Western Wall Heritage Foundation planned 17 central Selichot services for the thousands of worshippers expected this year.
Video source - The Western Wall/Youtube
WATCH: 25,000 people attended Selichot prayers at Western Wall
In the video, the cantor can be heard repeating a prayer to 'grant peace in the Land, grant peace between us.'
Newsrael News Desk 16:30 28.08.2023 2 days ago
