IDF identifies ‘as many targets in a month as it did in a year’

JNS reports that the Israel Defense Forces’ Intelligence Directorate is using artificial intelligence technology to generate the same number of targets in a month that it once took a year to produce, IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi revealed on Sunday.



In Syria, for example, such intelligence has been matched with precision firepower to severely disrupt Iranian plans to build a war machine against Israel.



“Eighty percent of the Iranian smuggling routes to Syria via sea, land and air have been closed,” Kochavi added, referring to Israel’s campaign to disrupt Iranian entrenchment.



Source - JNS/Twitter - Image - Gideon Markowicz/Flash90