WATCH: Palestinian Scholar: Palestinians have no historical right to Palestine

Al-Aqsa Mosque Address By Palestinian Islamic Scholar Issam Amira: Palestinians Have No Historical Right To Palestine; We Are Muslims, Not Canaanites, And Our History Dates Back Only 1,440 Years

MEMRI - Middle East Research Institute 8:00 AM

In an address at the Al-Aqsa Mosque posted on the Aqsa Call YouTube channel on April 14, 2023, Palestinian Islamic scholar Issam Amira said that Palestinians are no more Canaanite than Egyptians are Pharaonic. 

Rather, he said that the Palestinians are Muslims, and had had no rights whatsoever prior to the advent of Islam. He added that when late PLO leader Yasser Arafat referred to the Palestinian people as a (Canaanite) "nation of giants," he was cursing and humiliating his own people.

"The right of the Canaanites to Palestine is equal to the pharaohs' right to Egypt. Is it conceivable that any Muslim in Egypt would say: 'I am Pharaonic and proud of it?' Well, it's the same if a Muslim in Palestine says: 'I am a Canaanite and proud of it.' 

"To hell with your Canaanite identity and with his Pharaonic identity!"

Comments
ifeanyi mkparu 4 hours ago
Gaza is philistine the Edomite the descendants of Esu the twin brother of Jacob.. The name Palestine is from Roman empire .
G Green 5 hours ago
Well, he's a marked man. Noticed how men started leaving, they can't handle truth
Miriam Bassiouni 7 hours ago
Pity no one will listen to him
[Anonymous] 8 hours ago
Is any one listening to this clever man
