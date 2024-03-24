PM Netanyahu reads Purim Megillah with troops, sends message to Sinwar
Today, on Purim, PM Netanyahu spent reading the Megillah with our troops. He posted this photo on his social media accounts with a short, special message to Hamas and its leader, Yahya Sinwar.
NEWSRAEL Editor 24.03.2024
"We eliminated Haman. We will also eliminate Sinwar".
Haman was the all-powerful Jew-hating enemy in the story of Purim who was able to convince the King to allow him to slaughter all the Jews in his empire. He ended up hanging from a tree.
Did you find this article interesting?