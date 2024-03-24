MAR 26, 2024 JLM 64°F 03:12 PM 09:12 AM EST
PM Netanyahu reads Purim Megillah with troops, sends message to Sinwar

Today, on Purim, PM Netanyahu spent reading the Megillah with our troops. He posted this photo on his social media accounts with a short, special message to Hamas and its leader, Yahya Sinwar.

NEWSRAEL Editor 24.03.2024

"We eliminated Haman. We will also eliminate Sinwar".

Haman was the all-powerful Jew-hating enemy in the story of Purim who was able to convince the King to allow him to slaughter all the Jews in his empire. He ended up hanging from a tree.

 

Comments
Felicia Kesten 23:51 24.03.2024 2 days ago
Me too
[Anonymous] 22:37 24.03.2024 2 days ago
Again WHERE IS SINWAR?
Francis Lammawin 22:27 24.03.2024 2 days ago
I can’t wait until Sinwartaschen is served 🤪
