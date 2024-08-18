PM Netanyahu statement at cabinet meeting

"Israel is prepared for any threat - both in defense and attack. We are determined to defend ourselves, and we are also determined to exact a heavy price from any enemy who dares to attack us - from any arena.

At the same time, we are negotiating for the release of our hostages. This is a first and foremost moral and national task. We are conducting very complex negotiations when on the other side is a murderous, uninhibited and recalcitrant terrorist organization.

I want to emphasize - we are conducting negotiations, not surrendering. There are things we can be flexible about, and there are things we can't be flexible about - and we insist on them. We know very well how to differentiate between the two.

Therefore, besides the great efforts we are making to return our hostages, we stand firm on the principles we have established, which are essential for Israel's security.

These principles - I repeat - are consistent with the May 27 outline, which received American support.

I would like to emphasize again: Hamas, until this moment, has stuck to its refusal. It did not even send a representative to the talks in Doha. Therefore, the pressure should be directed at Hamas and Sinwar, and not at the Israeli government.

The strong military pressure, and the strong political pressure, this is the way to achieve the release of our hostages.'