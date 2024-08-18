AUG 20, 2024 JLM 74°F 01:36 AM 06:36 PM EST
PM Netanyahu statement at cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the beginning of the cabinet meeting: "We are negotiating, not surrendering. The principles we established are essential for Israel's security.'

Benjamin Netanyahu 18.08.2024

"Israel is prepared for any threat - both in defense and attack. We are determined to defend ourselves, and we are also determined to exact a heavy price from any enemy who dares to attack us - from any arena.

At the same time, we are negotiating for the release of our hostages. This is a first and foremost moral and national task. We are conducting very complex negotiations when on the other side is a murderous, uninhibited and recalcitrant terrorist organization.

I want to emphasize - we are conducting negotiations, not surrendering. There are things we can be flexible about, and there are things we can't be flexible about - and we insist on them. We know very well how to differentiate between the two.

Therefore, besides the great efforts we are making to return our hostages, we stand firm on the principles we have established, which are essential for Israel's security.

These principles - I repeat - are consistent with the May 27 outline, which received American support.

I would like to emphasize again: Hamas, until this moment, has stuck to its refusal. It did not even send a representative to the talks in Doha. Therefore, the pressure should be directed at Hamas and Sinwar, and not at the Israeli government.

The strong military pressure, and the strong political pressure, this is the way to achieve the release of our hostages.'

Comments
G Green 15 hours ago
Brave strong leader. Be thankful to God for him.🙏🇮🇱💪👏
Beverly Martin 17:33 18.08.2024 a day ago
Don't let them pressure you Bibi Natenyahu it's defense and attack all in one.
Aliza Circle 17:24 18.08.2024 a day ago
The only solution is for the IDF and IAF is to destroy them.
Aliza Circle 17:22 18.08.2024 a day ago
Prime Minister of Israel 🇮🇱 Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu. The United state should know that Israel 🇮🇱 is doing everything to cooperate, but Hamas never satisfy.
[Anonymous] 15:17 18.08.2024 a day ago
Simwar, Sinwar. Your war of sin comes to engulf you. Even a dam colapses against a sea from within.
Clifford Mayes 15:16 18.08.2024 a day ago
American universities may support radical Islamic bar
Jacob Walanjatil 15:06 18.08.2024 a day ago
Bibi call, God's tel.No. Jeremiah 33, V3 Read Vs 6, 7,8,9 God bless Israel.
David Lang 15:05 18.08.2024 a day ago
If only we had representatives that would serve America like this and not be in Washington just to serve themselves.
[Anonymous] 13:48 18.08.2024 a day ago
Stand firm Bibi because they don’t like that they can’t control you!!! Nor can they control me
